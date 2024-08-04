Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 493.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

ELV stock opened at $535.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.