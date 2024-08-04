Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 493.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %
ELV stock opened at $535.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
