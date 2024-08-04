Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.10.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EW opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,099 shares of company stock worth $2,680,879. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.