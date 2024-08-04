Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $12.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EDIT

Editas Medicine Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at $381,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,828. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,207 shares of company stock worth $168,768. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after buying an additional 690,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after acquiring an additional 370,734 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 265,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 49.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 174,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.