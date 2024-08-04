Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $228.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $237.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.09. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,486,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,423,116,000 after purchasing an additional 304,402 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,215,000 after purchasing an additional 91,547 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,975,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,855,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,965,000 after purchasing an additional 155,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,420,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

