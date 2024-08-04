eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.25.

eBay Trading Down 0.1 %

eBay stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

