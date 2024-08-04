DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,516. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

