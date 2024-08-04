DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $98.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.27.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE DD opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

