DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.03 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.12. 3,219,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,516. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.