DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2024

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.03 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.12. 3,219,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,516. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

