DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 4.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.12. 3,219,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

