Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.00

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.64). Drum Income Plus REIT shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 8,293,746 shares trading hands.

Drum Income Plus REIT Trading Up 781.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.26.

About Drum Income Plus REIT

(Get Free Report)

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.