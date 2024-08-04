Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFHGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

NASDAQ DFH traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $28.25. 512,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 49,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,541,537.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,133,214.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 49,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,541,537.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,133,214.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $710,709.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,380,452.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,536 shares of company stock worth $4,049,063. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

