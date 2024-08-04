Dora Factory (new) Price Tops $0.0806 on Major Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Dora Factory (new) has a market capitalization of $43.30 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.0654991 USD and is up 11.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,017,062.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

