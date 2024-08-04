Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $517.39.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.59. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
