DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $171.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. DMC Global updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Stock Up 0.3 %

BOOM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 448,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

