Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DFS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $129.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

