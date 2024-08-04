Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.34

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and traded as low as $28.53. Disco shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 46,096 shares trading hands.

Disco Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.14.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

