DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.77 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.950-1.000 EPS.

DRH remained flat at $8.09 during trading on Friday. 4,483,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

