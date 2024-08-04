DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. DiamondRock Hospitality updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.950-1.000 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

NYSE DRH remained flat at $8.09 on Friday. 4,483,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

View Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.