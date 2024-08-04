Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of FANG traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,321. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day moving average of $189.93. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.