Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Lowered by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,429 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Diageo were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diageo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,044,000 after buying an additional 231,396 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.42. 1,036,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,533. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $175.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,375.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.