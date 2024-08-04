Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $42.79 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

