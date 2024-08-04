DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.960-2.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.96 to $2.02 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,748. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XRAY

Insider Activity

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.