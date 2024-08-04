Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deluxe updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10 to $3.40 EPS.
Deluxe Stock Down 5.5 %
Deluxe stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 342,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,323. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $909.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.87.
Deluxe Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 155.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.
