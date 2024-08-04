DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $30,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 4.9 %

MPC traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.64. 2,599,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,567. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.69. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

