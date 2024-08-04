DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 448,463 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,463 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.91. 4,081,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

