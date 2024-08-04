DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,210 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,005. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

