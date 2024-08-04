DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 36.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 152,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. 3,207,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,997. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

