DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 7,014 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 221.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after buying an additional 1,043,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.79. 4,453,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

