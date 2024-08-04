DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 16,232 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,250,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Devon Energy Profile



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

