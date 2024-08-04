DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 130.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $35,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 167.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75,600.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.69.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded down $55.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,212.27. 314,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,289.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,230.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

