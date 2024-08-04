DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after buying an additional 465,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,662,000 after purchasing an additional 278,283 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,493,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SSD traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.02. 360,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,888. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average is $183.15. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.