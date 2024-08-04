DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $44.68 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130,661 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $44,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,021,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

