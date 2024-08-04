DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $34.98 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 613.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,923 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $34,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after buying an additional 216,768 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,785,000 after buying an additional 233,321 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after buying an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 54.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,146,000 after buying an additional 1,078,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,104. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $149,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $149,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,309. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

