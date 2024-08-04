DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $29.20 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $29,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

VLO stock traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.18. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

