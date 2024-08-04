DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $24.25 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $24,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,399.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.4 %

FICO traded up $21.43 on Friday, reaching $1,600.38. The stock had a trading volume of 144,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,411. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,668.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,477.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,333.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

