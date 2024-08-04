DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $22.58 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,913 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Nutrien worth $22,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Shares of NTR traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. 2,077,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

