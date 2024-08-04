DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $506,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TC Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,124,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,580,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $42.77. 2,895,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $43.41.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

