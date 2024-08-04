DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 135.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,319 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Newmont were worth $46,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2,373.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. 11,810,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,106,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.