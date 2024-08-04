DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 537.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 1,996,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

