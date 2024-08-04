DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,685 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 66.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.97. 655,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,736. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.99 and a 12-month high of $216.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

