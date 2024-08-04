DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,763 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEX were worth $25,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.12. 786,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

