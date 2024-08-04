DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,195,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,943. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

