DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.88.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.5 %

CHD traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.53. 3,855,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

