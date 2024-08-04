DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 14,277 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,277 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.25% of Packaging Co. of America worth $41,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after buying an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $196.69. 509,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

