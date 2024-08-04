Degen (DEGEN) Trading 46.8% Lower Over Last Week

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Degen has a total market capitalization of $40.08 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Degen has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. One Degen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00383801 USD and is down -10.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $10,042,303.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

