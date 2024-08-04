Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Shares Down 2.5%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.73. Approximately 8,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 12,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.
Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.09.
Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Company Profile
The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.
