Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 1.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.