DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. DCC has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

