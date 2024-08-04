Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Cut by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,174 shares of company stock worth $29,775,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.75. 3,108,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.77. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

