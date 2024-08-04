DA Davidson Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $155.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.60.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $137.20 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $154.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,905,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,537,096 shares of company stock worth $307,151,139 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

